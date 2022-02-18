Vernon realtor pens obit 14 years before death

Grace Urquhart, who died Jan. 27, gave obituary to one of her kids in an envelope in 2008

Longtime Vernon realtor Grace Urquhart, who died suddenly Jan. 27, had written her own obituary – 14 years prior. (Contributed)

It was 2008 and Vernon realtor Grace Urquhart handed one of her children an envelope.

When asked about its contents, Urquhart replied, “It’s my obituary. I just decided I wanted to write my own obitary.”

It would be 14 years before the envelope would need to be opened.

Urquhart – known to her kids as Amazing Grace – died suddenly Jan. 27.

In the obituary (which we will post the link to at the end of this story), you learn Amazing Grace had quite the life.

You learn about her musical accomplishments – piano, guitar, accordion. She liked to get up early and would be among the first in line almost every day during the week at 6:30 a.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre for swimming and exercise, then holding court in the hot tub.

She could have been an award-winning cook. She sang. She sang lead and bass in a barbershop quartet. She was devoted to church.

We learn Urquhart lived every day as if it was her last. No regrets, no big dreams left undone.

She tried, she said, to keep her nose out of her children’s lives but, “Probably didn’t do a very good job.”

Urquhart, who had just renewed her real estate licence prior to her death, was enjoying taking tap dancing lessons. Because of those lessons, she was able to get new flooring in her home.

She went on trips around the world pre-COVID; Egypt, Israel, Turkey, Greece, and she sailed around the British Virgin Islands with about eight others.

Due to COVID the funeral sService for Urquhart will be held only for family. If you wish to watch the service, please send your email address to serviceforgrace@gmail.com and you will be sent a link to the recording.

READ MORE: K. Grace Urquhart

ObituaryReal estate