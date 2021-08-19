Vernon RCMP seeking wanted man

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.
Kaden Abbott, 25, is wanted by police for breaching the conditions of his release order, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and is believed to be in the Vernon area.
Abbott is described as five-foot-eight-inches tall, 183 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
