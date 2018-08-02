Vernon RCMP searching for missing person

Suzy Clark, 20, has been missing since July 28.

Vernon RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Suzie Clark was last seen July 28, 2018. Since Clark’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however, she remains missing.

The description of Clark is:

Caucasian female

20 years-old

4-foot-11 (150 cm)

99 lbs (45 kg)

blonde hair

brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Suzie Clark is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

