Vernon RCMP receive more calls in second quarter

The months of April through June saw an increase in calls for service to the Vernon RCMP.

There were 5,319 calls made in the second quarter of 2021, according to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s latest policing report — a 19 per cent rise over the year’s first quarter.

Criminal Code offences were up 13 per cent to a total of 1,451 files, while property crimes remained roughly the same at 819.

The report also revealed a four per cent overall increase in the 15 most common and impactful crimes over the same months last year. Theft under $5,000 was among the main drivers with 252 files last quarter, for an increase of 19 per cent.

Motor vehicle incidents rose more than any other big-15 category: there were 132 accidents last quarter — a 67 per cent increase over the same period in 2020.

Calls for service in Coldstream totalled 428, up from 337 in the first quarter of 2021. Enderby had the most service calls in the rural North Okanagan with 570.

On traffic enforcement, the report highlights that 36 impaired drivers between Vernon and Coldstream were taken off the road by way of suspension or charge. A total of 475 violation tickets were issued in Vernon as well as 86 in Coldstream from April to June.

The report also tracks prolific offenders who cause a disproportionate amount of crime in the community.

“At the conclusion of this reporting period, there are 16 prolific offenders identified for monitoring in the Vernon North Okanagan,” states Supt. Shawna Baher’s report to Vernon council.

Of those 16 offenders, five are currently in custody and 11 are not.

“Of the 11 not in custody, seven reside within the city of Vernon, one within the outlying rural area and three relocated outside of our jurisdiction,” the report states.

