Anthony Otto Froese

Vernon RCMP hunt for wanted man

Vernon man Anthony Otto Froese, 31, is six-foot-six, 205-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for several offences in the North Okanagan, including most recently failing to appear in court.

Anthony Otto Froese, 31, is wanted on three separate charges which include trafficking in a controlled substance, failing to appear for court and breach of recognizance.

RCMP have made several attempts to locate Froese, however have been unsuccessful.

Froese is described as Caucasian, six-foot-six, 205-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Froese or where he might be, please contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Missing woman found

The 44-year-old woman reported missing in Wednesday’s Morning Star has been found safe and sound.

RCMP thank the public for their assistance in locating her.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Money being raised for family of Kelowna fire victim
Next story
B.C. hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages

Just Posted

School board rejects Westside grade reconfiguration delay

Grade adjustments to proceed in September 2018

Kelowna man in hospital after struck by vehicle

The incident occurred yesterday at the Sarsons and Pinegrove Roads intersection

Dust settles in Vernon

Air advisory from Saturday ends due to recent rain

Economic outlook projects stable growth for B.C.

But economist says new NDP housing taxes pose concern

Excessive speeding rampant in Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP net several excessive speeders during course of the past week

Why one Hedley fan covered up her tattoo

Sabrina Johnston said she can’t support band in wake of lead singer’s sexual misconduct allegations

Vancouver Island community to host off-road triathlon

PACE Multisport Dodge City X is the first cross triathlon in the Comox Valley

Salmon Arm Secondary School unveils Wellness Centre at Sullivan Campus

Centre offers important mental and physical health support for students

B.C. First Nation mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

VIDEO: B.C. woman to walk across Europe following cancer diagnosis

Michelle Cole says her trip is part of a healing pilgrimage

B.C. emergency phone text testing starts in May

Coastal tsunami zones first for new public alert system, fires and floods later

Province launches new tipline to report B.C. real estate misconduct

Real Estate Council of B.C. implements anonymous hotline as part of independent review findings

Man found liable after runaway snowmobile hits friend on B.C. mountain

Snowmobile travelled 1.5 kilometres over a cliff and through a ravine before hitting friend

B.C. hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages

Hotel owner blames young players for ruptured water line

Most Read