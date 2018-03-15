Vernon RCMP hunt for wanted man

Vernon man Anthony Otto Froese, 31, is six-foot-six, 205-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for several offences in the North Okanagan, including most recently failing to appear in court.

Anthony Otto Froese, 31, is wanted on three separate charges which include trafficking in a controlled substance, failing to appear for court and breach of recognizance.

RCMP have made several attempts to locate Froese, however have been unsuccessful.

Froese is described as Caucasian, six-foot-six, 205-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Froese or where he might be, please contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Missing woman found

The 44-year-old woman reported missing in Wednesday’s Morning Star has been found safe and sound.

RCMP thank the public for their assistance in locating her.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.