Vernon RCMP ask for help in locating missing Vernon man

A Vernon man is missing and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating him.
RCMP said that Rory McDonald was last seen in Vernon on May 16. He is 59 years old, 6 ft. 5 in. tall and weighs 221 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.
McDonald’s friends and family report that it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for this long and the police are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on McDonald’s location is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
