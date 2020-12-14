Police watchdog investigating after woman injured during Vernon RCMP arrest

Alleged incident happened Saturday, Dec.12 with woman in handcuffs hurt being led to police car

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the actions of Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers after a woman in handcuffs was injured while being led to police car. (Black Press file photo)

British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman sustained injuries while being moved outside a Vernon home to a police vehicle.

RCMP notified the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO BC) of an incident that occurred Saturday, Dec. 12, while responding to reports of sounds of a man and woman screaming.

The attending officers located three people, two men and a woman. It was determined that one of the men was breaching conditions of his probation by being in contact with the woman when he was arrested.

As the officers were trying to take the man into custody, the woman allegedly began to interfere.

“She was placed under arrest and handcuffed, and while she was being transported outside to the police vehicle, she was injured,” said the IIO BC in a release.

B.C. emergency health services transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment.

Now, an investigation is underway to determine if the actions or inactions of RCMP led to the injuries sustained by the woman.

As the matter is before the IIO BC, no further information will be released by RCMP.

In September, IIO concluded the actions of the RCMP were not responsible for the crash of a motorcycle near Grindrod driven by a helmetless man. He later died in hospital from his injuries.

READ MORE: RCMP not responsible for death of North Okanagan helmetless motorcycle rider

READ MORE: UPDATE: One dead after Highway 97A crash near Armstrong, police watchdog investigating



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.