Police watchdog investigating after woman injured during Vernon RCMP arrest

British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman sustained injuries while being moved outside a Vernon home to a police vehicle.
RCMP notified the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO BC) of an incident that occurred Saturday, Dec. 12, while responding to reports of sounds of a man and woman screaming.
The attending officers located three people, two men and a woman. It was determined that one of the men was breaching conditions of his probation by being in contact with the woman when he was arrested.
As the officers were trying to take the man into custody, the woman allegedly began to interfere.
“She was placed under arrest and handcuffed, and while she was being transported outside to the police vehicle, she was injured,” said the IIO BC in a release.
B.C. emergency health services transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment.
Now, an investigation is underway to determine if the actions or inactions of RCMP led to the injuries sustained by the woman.
As the matter is before the IIO BC, no further information will be released by RCMP.
In September, IIO concluded the actions of the RCMP were not responsible for the crash of a motorcycle near Grindrod driven by a helmetless man. He later died in hospital from his injuries.
