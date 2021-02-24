Vernon quonset structure on fire

The BX-Swan Lake Fire Department is currently on scene of a reported fully involved quonset structure fire with vehicles inside in the 900 block of Pottery Road.

The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Pottery Road is open to traffic.

Gas to the property has been shut off and fire crews have requested BC Hydro to come shut off the power.

The structure is believed to be home to a business.

Nobody was inside the structure when the fire broke out.

More to come…



