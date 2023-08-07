Vernon Pride Week kicks off at Kin Beach

Despite the smoky skies, Vernon beach goers were out to enjoy the kickoff to the city’s Pride week.
The beach day launch party, hosted from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Kin Beach was the first of several events to be hosted by Vernon Pride for their second annual Pride Week, from Aug. 7-13.
Present at the beach were food trucks, games such as spikeball, red light green light and cornhole, while CRIS Adaptive was there with a beach wheelchair and mats for accessibility.
“It’s been a great start to the week,” said Abbie Wilson, the president of the pride society. “We have our pride flag raising on Monday in both Coldstream and Vernon”
Those events will feature speeches from local speak.
More information on other events during Pride Week can be found at vernonpride.ca. They include a queer mixer, poolside yoga, rainbow story time and the pride march, to take place on Saturday.
