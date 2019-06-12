Vernon council sat intently taking notes and listening to potential solutions, along with concerns, to vagrancy, crime and open drug use issues in the city’s downtown core at a 2.5-hour town hall meeting June 4 in the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon politicians target downtown safety issues

Four notices of motion were presented Tuesday to deal with ongoing concerns about safety in downtown Vernon

  • Jun. 12, 2019 9:30 a.m.
  • News

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

There’s a lot happening at Vernon city hall when it comes to street-related issues downtown.

During the Tuesday, June 10 council meeting, four notices of motion were presented to deal with ongoing concerns about safety.

Coun. Kari Gares has asked that last year’s Activate Safety Task Force be brought back for review by council.

Coun. Scott Anderson wants to look at garbage cans placed in “problem areas,” private security during the evening and a loitering bylaw similar to the one in Penticton, where individuals are prohibited from sitting or laying down on sidewalks.

City staff will compile information related to the notices of motion and bring them back to council for consideration.

The motions come after the city recent held a public town hall on safety issues and Interior Health’s plans for an overdose prevention site.

“We got some good information from that (town hall),” said Gares.

Most Read