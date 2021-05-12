Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers helped return Chocnut, a stolen Pomeranian, to his family on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (RCMP photo)

Vernon police track down dog thief, return Pomeranian to owners

‘People often ask what the best part of being a police officer is. Well, this is it, helping people’

Vernon police provided a heartwarming ending to a heartbreaking situation when they returned a stolen dog to his rightful place Tuesday evening.

On May 11, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP fielded a report that Chocnut, a small Pomeranian dog, had been stolen from a yard in the 3000 block of 24th Avenue.

Upon discovering Chocnut was missing from their yard, the owner began canvassing the neighbourhood.

The owner called the police for help around 6:30 p.m. after a neighbour said they had seen a woman carrying a small Pomeranian away from the area earlier.

Using this witness information, investigators identified a suspect and searched several locations in the city.

At 11 p.m., with more help from the public, officers found the suspect with Chocnut in the 2500 block of 27th Street.

The suspect was apprehended, and little Chocnut was returned to his family.

“People often ask what the best part of being a police officer is. Well, this is it, helping people, states Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“The outcome of this event highlights the important roles both police, and the public have in solving and preventing crime, and how it takes teamwork to keep our communities safe.

“We have an incredibly happy family who has their beloved pet back and we’re happy to have been a part of it.”

The 41-year-old Vernon woman was arrested by police without incident and has been released from custody. The incident remains under investigation.

Most Read