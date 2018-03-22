Erin Christie

Vernon police search van possibly connected to bear spray incident

Police searched a yellow cube van, Thursday afternoon, at Vernon Auto Towing

Police are on scene of Vernon Auto Towing searching through a yellow cube van.

Reports indicate officers were wearing masks and hazmat suits while investigating.

It’s unclear what the police are searching the van for, as RCMP are not yet commenting.

On Saturday, a man allegedly pulled his truck over to help another man who was standing on the side of the road by a yellow cube van that was in a ditch off Highway 6.

The driver of the truck suspected the van had broken down; however, when he got out to assist, he was pepper sprayed and the suspect took off in the driver’s truck.

RELATED: Suspect bear sprays Good Samaritan

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by BC Ambulance Service.

The silver Dodge pickup was later located near Highway 6 and School Road in Lavington.

It’s unclear if the yellow cube van from Saturday’s incident is the same van police are currently searching at Vernon Auto Towing.

More to follow.

— With files from Erin Christe.

