Vernon police search for stolen Spallumcheen car

RCMP are asking the public for help locating a red 1982 Mazda RX7

A red 1982 Mazda RX7 was stolen from the 500 block of St Anne’s Road in Spallumcheen Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (RCMP photo)

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is asking the public for help in tracking down a vehicle stolen from a rural Spallumcheen property.

The 1982 red Mazda RX7 was stolen from the 500 block of St. Anne’s Road. It was last seen driving along that road at approximately 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

If you have seen the vehicle or have any information that may assist the investigation, contact Const. Ian McLeod of the Armstrong RCMP detachment at 250-546-3028.

