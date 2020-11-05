Vernon police return stolen snowblower

Rightful owner turned to social media and police in search of stolen property

Vernon police have reunited a resident with their stolen snowblower Oct. 28.

Sometime during the weekend of Oct. 24, a snowblower was stolen from a Vernon area property.

When the owner discovered their property was missing, they notified the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and posted information online on social media.

Not long after, a person contacted the owner after spotting what they believed to be the stolen snowblower for sale in a neighbouring community.

The owner relayed the new information to police who, with the assistance of a neighbouring detachment, located the piece of winter equipment.

“The investigator, using a serial number provided to police, confirmed ownership and seized the item which was later returned to the owner,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said in a Nov. 5 statement.

“Serial numbers can greatly assist us in identifying and returning lost or stolen property,” Terleski said. “Keeping a record of serialized property, business or personal, is something we encourage everyone to do.”

No charges have been laid and the incident remains under investigation.

