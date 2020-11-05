Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reunited a stolen snowblower with its rightful owner after it was snagged from a property over the Oct. 24, 2020, weekend.

Vernon police return stolen snowblower

Rightful owner turned to social media and police in search of stolen property

Vernon police have reunited a resident with their stolen snowblower Oct. 28.

Sometime during the weekend of Oct. 24, a snowblower was stolen from a Vernon area property.

When the owner discovered their property was missing, they notified the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and posted information online on social media.

Not long after, a person contacted the owner after spotting what they believed to be the stolen snowblower for sale in a neighbouring community.

The owner relayed the new information to police who, with the assistance of a neighbouring detachment, located the piece of winter equipment.

“The investigator, using a serial number provided to police, confirmed ownership and seized the item which was later returned to the owner,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said in a Nov. 5 statement.

“Serial numbers can greatly assist us in identifying and returning lost or stolen property,” Terleski said. “Keeping a record of serialized property, business or personal, is something we encourage everyone to do.”

No charges have been laid and the incident remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Unique work of art stolen from Vernon man’s courtyard

READ MORE: Fallen Lake Country firefighter honoured, family support sought

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Next story
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reunited a stolen snowblower with its rightful owner after it was snagged from a property over the Oct. 24, 2020, weekend.
Vernon police return stolen snowblower

Rightful owner turned to social media and police in search of stolen property

Karl Featherstone's wife and young children are grieving the sudden death of the Lake Country firefigher. (Contributed)
Fallen Lake Country firefighter honoured, family support sought

Procession Sunday, Nov. 8 for Karl Featherstone, GoFundMe set up to help family

Glenmore Road will be reduced to one lane each way due to paving work in the area. (Mabel Amber - Pixabay)
Roadwork slated for Vernon’s Alexis Park Drive

Traffic may experience travel delays while work begins Friday

Memories.
Morning Start: Our sharpest memories are from early adulthood

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

A member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary School

Interior Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed to the virus

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

(File)
Two Surrey men heavily fined for 2018 Osoyoos hunting violation

The men were charged following a 2018 hunting incident in Osoyoos

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Provincial real estate council calls upon B.C. realtors to halt open houses

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Co-organizers of the Okanagan Death Cafe, Sue Berlie, Claudette Bouchard, and Alison Moore. A series of Death Cafés are being hosted in Okanagan communities, with the goal of breaking taboos about talking about death. (Sydney Morton / Western News)
Get comfortable with dying at an upcoming Okanagan ‘Death Cafe’

Okanagan Valley Death Cafe conversations are back for a fourth year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read