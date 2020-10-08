An alleged robber fleeing from the scene of a business in the 3000 block of 32nd Street was nabbed by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit who happened to be driving by Oct. 7, 2020. (Google Maps)

Vernon police nab robber running from scene

Serious Crime Unit was in the right place at the right time

Vernon’s Serious Crime Unit happened to be driving in the downtown area when they saw a man running while removing pieces of clothing. This caught the officers’ attention which resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man suspected of robbing a nearby business.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at a business in the 3000 block of 32nd Street around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

A man entered the business and demanded money. As he was fleeing the scene, he discarded items of clothing in an attempt to evade capture, RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The 28-year-old man was arrested by officers of the Serious Crime Unit and the suspect was charged with robbery. He remains in custody.

“Valuable, accurate information was passed quickly from the scene to our officers which allowed the situation to be resolved quickly and safely,” Terleski said.

RCMP said it’s fortunate no one was injured in the incident but acknowledge it may have been traumatizing for those who witnessed the event.

READ MORE: 6,300 pounds of food donated to Lumby food bank

READ MORE: Vernon homicides believed to be targeted: RCMP

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Just Posted

Vernon police nab robber running from scene

Serious Crime Unit was in the right place at the right time

6,300 pounds of food donated to Lumby food bank

First responders food drive a huge success despite COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna dog, owner throw 10th birthday party to raise funds for BC SPCA

John Kinloch raised $3,000 to help animals in need at the BC SPCA

Information sought after hand-built game cart stolen from Kelowna home

A reward of up to $2,000 is on the table for information leading to the recovery of the cart

Long-time Lake Country committee member retires

Malcolm Mitchell has volunteered on the water advisory for more than 25 years

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Colorado Avalanche prospect excited for opportunity with West Kelowna Warriors

Matthew Stienman played for Cornell University during the 2019-20 NCAA season

Kelowna man jailed 9 months for possessing up to 12,000 child porn files

Terry Krock also given three year probation, will register as sex offender

Princeton RCMP shut down main street as man protests Canada flag

Man was lying on the road, in the front of the post office

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Summerland senior sews cloth bags for international school supplies

Donations of school supplies will be distributed to children in Jordan and Ukraine

Most Read