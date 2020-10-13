Vernon police dog sniffs out Enderby man evading arrest

A 27-year-old Enderby man is in custody, charged with flight from police, possession of stolen property

A 27-year-old Enderby man is in custody a police dog tracked him down after attempting to flee on foot.

A plain-clothes officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP spotted a stolen vehicle driving onto a residential property on Canyon Road in Enderby on Thursday, Oct. 8, around 3:30 p.m.

When police approached the vehicle, the man drove onto a dirt road and into the bush.

He continued to drive into the bush but the vehicle became disabled. At that point, the man got out and ran.

Police requested the assistance of the Police Dog Service to track the suspect down.

“The track led police through dense bush and eventually to a residence on Canyon Road where the suspect was located,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The man was taken into custody without any further incident. He is facing charges of flight from police and possession of stolen property.

