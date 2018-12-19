Vernon police dog apprehends two

One of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s youngest officers has been applauded for his efforts.
Cain, a police service dog with the detachment, has received praise from his commanding officers and the public through a post on Facebook commemorating a strong week on the job.
“Cain crossed some names off his Christmas wish list this last week with two apprehensions in three days,” Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said. “Your steak is on the way.”
