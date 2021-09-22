Vernon poison-free rodent control first in Okanagan approved by BC SPCA

Vernon Rodent Control owner and operator David Taylor is the first in the region to receive BC SPCA AnimalKind accreditation and is third in the province recognized for his commitment to high animal welfare. (Contributed)

A Vernon-based rodenticide-free rodent control company is the first in the region to get the seal of approval from the BC SPCA and third in the province recognized for its commitment to high animal welfare.

This past year, several incidents of rodenticide poisoning were reported around B.C.

Locally, an owl “fighting for her life” after showing signs of secondary poisoning was found by a Coldstream resident who brought it to the South Okanagan Raptor Rehabilitation Centre in Oliver.

In July, the province put a temporary ban on the sale and use of rodenticides containing active ingredients known to harm wildlife and the environment, including

The BC SPCA established the AnimalKind program to decrease animal suffering and informing people about animal-friendly methods for pest management.

“We want to make people aware there are humane, effective alternatives available to control rodents and that provide long-term solutions to dealing with unwanted wildlife in our homes and buildings,” said BC SPCA research and standards manager Nicole Fenwick.

“Rodenticides have a devastating effect on local wildlife, the environment and can harm non-targeted animals, including pets,” she said.

“Having accredited companies like Vernon Rodent Control helps reduce those risks and is better for the animals.”

Owner and operator David Taylor said he started Vernon Rodent Control in order to raise awareness of the problem and show people there are safer alternatives.

His journey started while taking his structural pesticides applicator certificate and he researched how poisons can affect the environment.

“I saw a lot of pictures of dying animals due to secondary poisoning,” Taylor said. “I feel it is up to humans to protect these animals in any way we can.”

Taylor said the BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation aligns with his company’s values.

“I want to raise awareness of what poison can do to our environment and make sure that rodent control is done correctly without harming the ecosystem, food chain, or any other important part of life.”

Learn more about AnimalKind accreditation, rodenticide-free rodent control and accredited companies at animalkind.ca.

