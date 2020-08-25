Vernon pediatric clinic hacked

Historical patient billing information may have been accessed

Patients of a North Okanagan facility are being alerted of a privacy breach.

The North Okanagan Pediatric Clinic was subject to a remote hacking attempt in late May 2020.

“While patient medical charts and records, which are maintained in paper form only, were unaffected, historical patient profile information could theoretically have been accessed by the attacker during the period they had access to the local system,” Dr. Michael Cooke said.

Past patients are warned that information in these files could include scheduling and billing information, such as demographic information, personal health number and billing codes.

Cooke said there is no evidence patient information was accessed, rather it appears the attacker was focused on encrypting system files for ransom.

However, due to the sensitive nature of health information, the North Okanagan Pediatric Clinic is taking steps to notify all current and former patients of the potential privacy breach, including contacting current patients directly.

RCMP and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of B.C. have also been notified of the hacking attempt.

“We encourage you to contact your financial institution to place a note on your account in case unauthorized individuals attempt to access your account fraudulently,” the clinic states. “We also recommend that you contact both credit bureaus in Canada to request a free copy of your most recent credit report.”

For more information, contact the clinic at 250-558-5506 or the Privacy Commissioner office at 250-387-5629.

The clinic is located in the North Okanagan Neurological Association child development centre.

READ MORE: CAO biggest Lake Country spender and earner

READ MORE: CRA resumes online services with new features after cyberattacks

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Patient records privacy breachprivacy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

Just Posted

Vernon pediatric clinic hacked

Historical patient billing information may have been accessed

CAO biggest Lake Country earner and spender

Chief administrative officer has more than $10,000 in expenses, paid more than $275,000 for 2019

Morning Start: One in three divorce filings include the word “Facebook”

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

Boat taken off Wood Lake, alcohol found on board

Conservation Officer encountered vessel operator they believed was impaired

Central Okanagan Conservative MPs happy with O’Toole leadership choice

‘The Conservative voters last night sent a very clear message to Ottawa’

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

Stats Canada survey suggests some Canadians worried about safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Man makes campsite on sidewalk in front of Princeton library

Man makes campsite on sidewalk in front of Princeton library

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

Horoscopes for the week of August 24

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

West Kelowna man convicted of violent rape faces new allegations

Jeremy Czechowski remains on bail as an appeal on his conviction is considered despite new charges

Patients celebrate B.C.’s ALS drug approval, but say more needs to be done

Patients, like Pitt Meadows’ Rob MacLean, still looking for better care from province

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Most Read