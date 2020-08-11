Vernon paddleboarders raise more than $40K for People Place

The third annual Stand Up For charity event saw 21 paddleboarders traverse the 16-kilometre length of Kalamalka Lake Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Organizers Brittney Page and Kristin Postill raised more than $40,000 for this year’s benefactor, The People Place. (Contributed)

Two Vernon paddleboarders took a stand for the People Place and raised more than $40,000 crushing their original $25,000 goal.

The annual local fundraiser Stand Up For by Kristin Postill and Brittney Page saw the duo plus 19 others paddleboard the entire length of Kalamalka Lake — 16 kilometres — in support of the non-profit organization.

Elaine Collison and Katherine Mortimer, general managers of the People Place, said the two women have exceeded all expectations with the campaign and raised invaluable funds that will go directly to services in the community.

“Seeing 21 paddleboards glide the length of Kalamalka Lake, six feet apart of course, was pretty overwhelming, in the best possible way,” the management team said. “We are so grateful for Kristin and Britt’s efforts, along with everyone who joined in to make this fundraiser for the People Place such an overwhelming success.”

The People Place — which houses up to 20 other charitable organizations, including the Family Resource Centre and Independent Living Vernon — had its annual fundraising campaign cancelled due to COVID-19 and the team agrees, the Stand Up For the People Place event couldn’t have come at a better time.

Organizers were delighted by generous media support and public interest in the well-timed socially-distanced event.

“This is our third annual ‘Stand Up For’ event and we are completely overwhelmed by the response,” Page said. “Raising awareness for the People Place for the next generation of community leaders was a goal within a goal for us so it was especially wonderful to see the local businesses get involved in the campaign and share on social media.”

Donations are still being accepted online until the end of the month.

