Vernon overwhelmed with volunteer applicants looking to help with White Rock Lake wildfire

A call for volunteers has been answered, with some “expressing an enthusiastic desire to volunteer,” the City of Vernon said Friday, Aug. 6.

Staff are processing applications as quickly as possible and prioritizing applicants who have the skills that best suit the needs of the local ESS Reception Centre, which is located at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre (3409 35th Avenue).

“Out of respect for evacuees, fellow volunteers and city staff, we kindly ask that volunteer applicants remain patient and wait for staff to contact them with further instructions.”

A variety of volunteer opportunities are available and those with specific skill sets should indicate that on the application form. Online applications can be submitted at vernon.ca/ess.

“Sound community and data entry skills would b helpful for working in the reception centre right now, as well as administrative skills and experience e in working to help coordinate information with multiple service providers,” communications manager Christy Poirier said.

Application processing and volunteer training is being expedited due to the given need as evacuees flee areas affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire burning between Vernon and Kamloops at an estimated 45,000 hectares.

All evacuees should register online with the ESS Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

