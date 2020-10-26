Vernon organization requests $20K to bring back park-based fun

More than 6,000 people attended the popular Downtown Vernon Association summer concert series known as Civic Sounds. (Peter Solymosi)

The Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) is seeking financial support to bring back live music and park-based activities next summer.

In years past, the DVA received support from the city for its Civic Sounds concert series at Civic Plaza every Thursday night through July and August, but this year COVID-19 cancelled the popular summer event.

“As we look forward and plan for activities in 2021 that accommodate for the existing public gathering guidelines, public health order, etc., the DVA reaffirms our commitment to activating our parks with free music and activity for the enjoyment of people who choose to work and visit Downtown Vernon and to supporting local performing artists,” wrote executive director Susan Lehman in a letter to council.

“We strongly believe that Downtown Vernon public spaces, including our parks in the summer, can be welcoming and entertaining environments within the guidelines.”

The DVA submitted a request for $20,000 to the City of Vernon to restore the Cenotaph stage for small-scale entertainers, offer professional audiovisual equipment, obtain portable daytime seating areas, cover the costs of entertainment and market and promote summer public space activities in the city’s core.

”The City of Vernon’s financial contribution to the community use of public spaces in downtown Vernon will not go unrecognized.”

The item came before council during the Monday, Oct. 26, meeting.

Most Read