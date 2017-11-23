Vernon one of Canada’s most dangerous places

Penticton, Kamloops, Kelowna, Lake Country and Salmon Arm also make Maclean’s list

Vernon has made the top 10 list of Canada’s most dangerous places.

According to Maclean’s, the North Okanagan community takes the No. 9 spot for all crime with a crime severity index of 157, up from last year.

The city, which has a population of 39,960 ranks out of 229 communities across the country.

The average Canadian CSI is 70.96.

On the violent CSI, Vernon ranks 29th with 113 – the Canada average is 75.25.

Penticton is 16, Kamloops is No. 23, Kelowna ranks in at 34, Lake Country is 113 and Salmon Arm is 156.

Check out the full list here: http://www.macleans.ca/canadas-most-dangerous-places/



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.