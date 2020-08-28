A Vernon nurse has been disciplined for making inaccurate documents, breaching privacy and failing to follow policy and medication orders between October 2018 and December 2019, according to a notice by the B.C. College of Nursing Professionals posted Aug. 25, 2020. (File photo)

Vernon nurse faces 50-day suspension for infractions

Issues included breach of privacy, failure to follow medication orders and hospital procedures

A Vernon nurse has been suspended for 50 days for making inaccurate documentations, breaching privacy and failing to follow policy and medication orders during a 14-month period that began in the fall of 2018.

According to a notice posted Aug. 25 by the B.C. College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP), an inquiry committee panel approved a consent agreement concerning Harleen Gakhal, related to issues in her practice between October 2018 and December 2019.

Those issues include, “documenting inaccurately, failing to follow post fall management policy, failing to follow medication orders, failing to provide a client with adequate pain medication, failing to communicate appropriately with care aids and responding to their requests for assistance, failing to complete all her assigned duties, failing to follow proper policy and procedure when a client requested to go to the hospital, breaching privacy, and breaching a BCCNP Undertaking.”

The college said Gakhal has voluntarily agreed to terms equivalent to a condition on practice. Those terms include a five-day suspension for her breach of the BCCNP undertaking and a 45-day suspension for her breach of privacy.

She’s also not allowed to be the sole nurse on duty or work in a supervisory role for 12 months, and must have a manager or supervisor present while on duty.

Other terms include undertaking not to repeat the conduct, public reprimand and completing coursework in ethics and professionalism, communication, medication administration, documentation and privacy and confidentiality.

Gakhal must also meet with a BCCNP Practice Support Consultant to complete a self-assessment identifying the circumstances leading to the issues and preventing their recurrence.

The inquiry committee said it is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP seek help in search for missing woman

READ MORE: Dangerous structure fire knocked down in West Kelowna

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

nurseprivacy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon RCMP seek help in search for missing woman

Just Posted

Vernon nurse faces 50-day suspension for infractions

Issues included breach of privacy, failure to follow medication orders and hospital procedures

Vernon RCMP seek help in search for missing woman

Police are searching for 35-year-old Carina Heunis

Trial dates set for Central Okanagan RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

Const. Chad Lincoln Vance was suspended with pay following the charge

Protective driver doors coming to Vernon bus fleets

The COVID-19 safeguard will see all conventional buses equipped with full tempered glass doors

North Okanagan golfers tee off at BC amateur championships

The Campbell River Golf and Country Club offered players a challenging front nine

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Goat knows how to float in Okanagan

Vernon ultra-athlete Shanda Hill took her pet goat paddleboarding over the weekend

Judge postpones decision on returning teen charged in Kenosha killings to Wisconsin

An Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing

Sentencing hearing underway for Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six shootings

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in July

29 kg of suspected opium poppy seized at South Surrey border

Dried plants and pods found Aug. 12 in northbound tractor-trailer: CBSA

No northern movement: Palmer Fire remains 8-10 km from border

All level 2 Evacuations have been lifted and all of Loomis-Oroville Rd. is now open

Kootnekoff: Changes to Alberta Employment Standards and Labour Relations legislation

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Most Read