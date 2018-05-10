Ten Vernon-North Okanagan officers named to Alexa’s Team for helping remove impaired drivers from B.C.’s roadways. (Photo submitted)

Vernon-North Okanagan officers named to Alexa’s Team

Ten Vernon-North Okanagan officers honoured for helping remove impaired drivers from B.C.’s roads

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers are among those named to the 2017 Alexa’s Team for their efforts in removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

It has been 10 years since four-year-old Alexa Middelaer was killed by an impaired driver in Delta and this year marks 10 years of hard work by Alexa’s Team.

“Alexa’s Team is a shining example of that goodness, and of what can be accomplished when like-minded people band together to honour a young life,” said Laurel Middelaer, Alexa’s mother and road safety advocate.

“The skill and hard work of these remarkable men and women has accomplished so much and will continue to do so in the future. Looking ahead, it is our sincere hope that this model of teamwork, dedication and genuine friendship will be used as British Columbia holds steadfast in its commitment to lead Canada in public safety on our roads.”

Alexa’s Team was formed in 2008, the year of Alexa’s death, in her name as an anti-impaired driving program to recognize dedicated police officers throughout B.C. who are committed to reducing the number of drivers on the road affected by alcohol or drugs.

In the past 10 years, Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members to 2,400 new and returning RCMP and municipal police officers from all corners of the province.

All of the officers who earned a place on Alexa’s Team over the years did so because of their diligence in removing impaired drivers from B.C. roads.

Three Vernon-North Okanagan officers were named team all-stars, a distinction given to the top impaired driving investigators in the province. Each has taken at least 34 criminally impaired drivers off the road in 2017. The all-stars include Chad Gravelle, Philip Dobernigg and Gary McLaughlin, all constables with North Okanagan Traffic Services.

Colleagues joining them on Alexa’s Team are all constables and include Tyler Jackson, Greg Ternan, Rob Isles, Charles Battye, Ashley Allen, Brian Heideman and Robert Janssens.

The Vernon-North Okanagan contingent was responsible for removing 290 impaired drivers from the roads.

Since 2008, Alexa’s Team members have processed more than 86,534 impaired driving sanctions for alcohol and drug-related driving offences.


