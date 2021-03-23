Jennifer Smith’s story and video on the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band alumni earned her one of two nominations in the annual B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association’s Ma Murray Awards. <ins>The Morning Star is a finalist in general excellence for its circulation category. Reporter Brendan Shykora and late managing editor Glenn Mitchell have also been recognized.</ins> (File photo)

Jennifer Smith’s story and video on the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band alumni earned her one of two nominations in the annual B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association’s Ma Murray Awards. The Morning Star is a finalist in general excellence for its circulation category. Reporter Brendan Shykora and late managing editor Glenn Mitchell have also been recognized. (File photo)

Vernon newspaper among B.C.’s best

Former editor Glenn Mitchell to be honoured posthumously; two reporters and newspaper up for awards

The North Okanagan’s community newspaper is a favourite amongst provincial judges.

The Morning Star has been named a top-three finalist for general excellence in its circulation category in the annual B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association’s Ma Murray Awards.

Winners will be announced in a virtual celebration April 29.

“This is great news for our staff in Vernon and in the hub in Kelowna,” said Morning Star publisher Chris Mackie. “We have a great team in place and everybody works hard. It’s nice to see our hard work rewarded.”

The Morning Star is a finalist in Category F – the second-largest circulation category – along with Surrey’s Peace Arch News and the Langley Advance Times. All three are Black Press publications.

There are 13 Black Press papers as general excellence finalists out of 21 in the seven circulation categories.

General excellence takes into account all aspects of the newspaper, from writing to photo production to advertising content and headline writing.

Two Morning Star reporters and the paper’s longtime editor have also been recognized.

Jennifer Smith is a double finalist. She is up for the Feature Video Award for her story on the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band alumni, and is also up for Best COVID Coverage Editorial for a piece that appeared in the Morning Star’s sister paper, Lake Country Calendar, titled Local scientist a first to snap photo of COVID-19.

Reporter Brendan Shykora is a finalist for Best New Journalist.

Glenn Mitchell, the Morning Star’s managing editor for more than two decades, has been recognized posthumously as the winner of the Eric Dunning Integrity Award.

The award is presented for dedication and service to the community news media industry.

Mitchell, who began his career with the Hope Standard, was an original Morning Star employee when the paper opened in 1988. He left for a short spell to be the editor of the Salmon Arm Observer, then returned to the Morning Star as managing editor until his retirement in 2018.

Mitchell died Dec. 17, 2020.

READ MORE: Alumni trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

READ MORE: Oyama scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal

READ MORE: Second World War veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Vernon

READ MORE: Colleagues, community deeply saddened by Vernon editor’s death


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsNews

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator on Highway 33
Next story
Nearly four of 10 Canadians feeling loneliness or isolation because of COVID-19

Just Posted

Jennifer Smith’s story and video on the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band alumni earned her one of two nominations in the annual B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association’s Ma Murray Awards. <ins>The Morning Star is a finalist in general excellence for its circulation category. Reporter Brendan Shykora and late managing editor Glenn Mitchell have also been recognized.</ins> (File photo)
Vernon newspaper among B.C.’s best

Former editor Glenn Mitchell to be honoured posthumously; two reporters and newspaper up for awards

Former Vernon Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell has been named the posthumous winner of the B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association’s Eric Dunning Integrity Award for dedication and service to the community news media industry. Mitchell died Dec. 17, 2020. (Morning Star - file photo)
Late Vernon Morning Star editor given provincial recognition

Glenn Mitchell named winner of B.C. Community Newspaper Association’s Eric Dunning Integrity Award

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator on Highway 33

The incident occurred March 21, about 8:30 p.m. between Rock Creek and Kelowna

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Judge to decide fate next month for former Vernon teacher accused of historic sex crimes

Anoop Singh Klair is charged with various sex crimes against children in the early 2000s

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

Almost four of 10 Canadians reported feelings of loneliness or isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media File)
Nearly four of 10 Canadians feeling loneliness or isolation because of COVID-19

Pandemic also worsened the mental health of most Canadians with a positive diagnosis before pandemic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: French Immersion expanding in Central Okanagan

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Naramata Centre Beach. (File)
Two South Okanagan communities among top searched Airbnb destinations in Canada

Canadians are looking for more ways to travel again ahead of the spring and summer

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Most Read