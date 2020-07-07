The court matter of one of two accused in a Vernon homicide in 2017 continued in Supreme Court in Vernon this week. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon murder case back in court

Voir dire held for one of two accused in death of William Bartz in July 2017

The court matter against one of two people charged with the murder of a Vernon man in 2017 continued in Supreme Court in Vernon this week.

The voir dire in the matter of Jacqueline Nicole Leavins, born in 1978, is dealing with an evidentiary issue that lies under a publication ban.

Crown will proceed against Leavins only, at the scheduled trial slated to start Aug. 17.

Her co-accused, Richard William Fairgrieve, born in 1973, was declared unfit to stand trial on Jan. 28, 2020.

“Should Mr. Fairgrieve be found fit at some later time the BCPS will resume the prosecution against him for the murder charge,” said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Leavins and Fairgrieve are charged in the murder of William Frederick Bartz, 50, in the Sundance Suites at 43rd Avenue and 29th Street in Vernon on July 19, 2017.

The two were arrested in October 2018.

Most Read