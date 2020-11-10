Vernon Mounties make rooftop arrest

Individual found to be in state of crisis; officers de-escalate tense situation

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP worked quickly to resolve a tense situation Sunday night after an individual climbed onto the roof of a building.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Nov. 8, officers were called to the 2100 block of 32nd Avenue where a person had climbed onto a roof.

A member of the public told police the person was possibly under the influence of drugs or suffering from some type of mental health emergency.

“Officers gained access to the roof and safely made contact with the subject,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

“Once they began to communicate with the person, it became apparent the individual was in a state of crisis. The attending officers did a tremendous job de-escalating the situation and the event was successfully concluded with the person being taken into custody without incident.”

With the assistance of Vernon Fire and Rescue Services, the individual was taken off the roof and has since been released without charges.

