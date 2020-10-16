A campaign sign on 27th Avenue in Vernon, promoting Vernon-Monashee provincial candidate Harwinder Sandhu (BC NDP), was replaced after the original was defaced by racist and vulgar graffiti Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A campaign sign on 27th Avenue in Vernon, promoting Vernon-Monashee provincial candidate Harwinder Sandhu (BC NDP), was replaced after the original was defaced by racist and vulgar graffiti Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon-Monashee candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with racist, crass graffiti

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu says incident is “sad and hurtful,” but inspires her to keep going

A Vernon-Monashee candidate in the provincial election is saddened but determined after one of her campaign signs was vandalized with crass and racist graffiti, Friday morning.

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu received calls that her sign at the corner of 27th Avenue and 43rd Street in Vernon had been defaced with a swastika, the ‘C-word’ and scribblings over an image of her face.

“I’m just trying to wrap my head around it,” Sandhu said by phone, shortly after she, her husband and members of her campaign team replaced the sign.

“It just baffles me. I was questioning, standing and looking at the sign, what made these people think that I’m less Canadian than they are?”

It’s not the first time the Vernon registered nurse has faced racism, inside or outside of politics.

“My signs are being knocked down from Lumby to Vernon and the other (candidates’) signs are standing,” she said, adding her team was heading out to deal with signs knocked down across from Marshall Fields when she got the call about the hateful graffiti.

READ MORE: Online hate, racist hiring practices among targets of $15M federal anti-racism funds

READ MORE: Learn to be an ally against racism in the North Okanagan

Sandhu said she’s used to being the subject of racial slurs from the occasional patient at the hospital and draws strength from the colleagues who stand by her.

“The reassuring part is that my coworkers often feel more offended – I am too, but you get used to it, you just kind of move along,” she said.

She wishes the culprit would have reached out to her directly rather than scrawling hate.

“I wish they could come and talk to me so I could tell them how much gratitude I hold in my heart for Canadians and Canada because I am a proud Canadian. I have so much to be grateful towards Canada and towards the Okanagan and the people.”

Sandhu received many kind messages from supporters who saw the sign before it was taken down. This is giving her the strength to resolve to represent not only people of colour but all Canadians, she said.

“That’s what helps us to move forward, and again, this type of behaviour I’ve been through enough in my lifetime. If it doesn’t break you it makes you stronger.”

Sandhu said it’s far more common to see hateful messages written on online spaces than physical ones. Having run for the NDP Party in the 2019 election, she said she’s saved screenshots of racist messages she received during that campaign and uses them as motivation.

“It inspires me to go forward. It’s sad and it’s hurtful, but then it’s how you channel your energy in the right direction and positive manner.”

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BC politicsracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna to close its doors for the winter

Just Posted

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, is the declared NDP candidate for Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24 provincial election. Sandhu finished third in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding in the 2019 federal election running under the NDP banner. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon-Monashee candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with racist, crass graffiti

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu says incident is “sad and hurtful,” but inspires her to keep going

Upper Bench Estate Winery’s 2019 Riesling was named wine of the year, Oct. 15. (Okanagan Wine Festivals Society)
Penticton winery takes top spot in British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards

West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery was also honoured with a Platinum award

(File photo)
Kelowna resident falls victim to ‘Grandparent Scam’, RCMP issue warning

A ‘lawyer’ convinced victim to send money to get son out of police custody

(Kyle Geronazzo)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna-Lake Country – Kyle Geronazzo (Libertarian)

I’m running for the BC Libertarian Party because I do not believe… Continue reading

(John Janmaat)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna-Lake Country – John Janmaat (Green)

John Janmaat grew up in Chilliwack

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

Fernando’s Pub is located in downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)
Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna to close its doors for the winter

Fernando’s staff said COVID-19 restrictions have hit the pub hard

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

viaSport, BC Recreation and Parks Association have issued a no spectator policy for the remainder of 2020 at indoor sporting facilities in B.C. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, eight months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
Horgan on delayed tourism, small business aid: ‘It’s happening now, dude’

$300M grant program opens eight months after money approved

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
No vacancy: COVID-19 changing rental dynamics in Revelstoke

Many say it’s far harder to find housing this fall than years prior

A man charged with aggravated assault in an April 2, 2019 stabbing in Sicamous was sentenced at the Salmon Arm Law Courts on Oct. 13, 2020. (File photo)
Man under meth psychosis who stabbed mother sentenced in Shuswap

Several people witnessed 2019 stabbing in Sicamous, man apologizes to mother in court

Most Read