Vernon MLA marks International Women’s Day with first in-person legislature appearance

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is Women in Leadership and coincidentally it’s Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu’s first day in-person in the legislative chamber.
Sandhu explained MLAs have been taking turns in the chamber due to COVID-19 capacity limits.
“I will be speaking at the legislature about violence against women,” she said during a media opportunity Friday.
Later, the Canadian Federation University of Women Vernon is hosting a panel online at 7 p.m. featuring Sandhu alongside Vernon city councillors Kari Gares and Dalvir Nahal and Teresa Durning Harker, constituency assistant for North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold.
Moderated by Maddy Keating, the event will go down on Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8.
To register, email book52worm@gmail.com.
