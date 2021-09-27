Tofino is searching for strategies to mitigate street-parking congestion, including a potential ban on RV's.

Vernon may need to reconsider RV parking bylaws: councillor

Issues with people living in parked RVs a safety concern

A city councillor is readying to put forward a notice of motion to address the issue of people living in recreational vehicles on Vernon streets.

Coun. Brian Quiring said the bylaws around the parking of RVs may need to change this as some vehicles are parked with their bump-outs extended, impeding traffic.

“That needs to be reviewed,” he told council colleagues in the Monday, Sept. 27 meeting.

Quiring said while many vehicles are being moved every 48-hours as per the bylaw, he worries many of the vehicles he sees aren’t “roadworthy,” and recommended some sort of inspection procedures are implemented.

READ MORE: 16-year-old West Kelowna singer wins Okanagan’s Got Talent

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for victim of Spallumcheen shooting

Previous story
Vernon city staff awarded prestigious prizes
Next story
‘Truth and Reconciliation is an action, not a day off’: Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief

Just Posted

Armstrong’s Overland Golf and Events Centre (formerly the Royal York Golf Course) moved a step closer to having the course reconfigured to a smaller size, and 141 housing units added to the property, after a public hearing at Armstrong council Monday, Sept. 27. (overlander golf photo)
Armstrong golf course reconfiguration moves to next tee box

Shoulder ditching will be conducted along Highway 97, about 17 kilometres north of Vernon, between St. Annes Road and Grandview Flats Road North Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 28 and 29, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Motorists can expect minor delays. (File photo)
Minor delays scheduled for Highway 97 north of Vernon

Tofino is searching for strategies to mitigate street-parking congestion, including a potential ban on RV's.
Vernon may need to reconsider RV parking bylaws: councillor

The City of Vernon’s Financial Services department was awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2021 budget on Sept. 27, 2021. (City of Vernon)
Vernon city staff awarded prestigious prizes