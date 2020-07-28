Vernon marches for sex trafficking awareness

Some Vernon residents are stepping up to raise awareness around sex trafficking.

A group of residents, including some survivors of the industry, will be marching for awareness Thursday, July 30 at 3 p.m., meeting at the Vernon Recreation Complex.

“We believe it is time to bring some media attention to those trying to advocate for change, not only within a system that is meant to protect our vulnerable sectors, but also bring more justice to the victims if they are to survive the brutality that comes with this industry,” organizer Tracy Hamilton said.

“Bring to light the injustices that were brought on upon them by those who were supposed to protect them.”

Morgan Morrone is the heart of this march as she started a Facebook group called #savethechildren to bring more awareness and gather those who want to be stronger advocates for the victims.

Sex TraffickingWomen's March