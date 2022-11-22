Vernon manslaughter case delayed

Shaun Ross Wiebe still doesn’t have a trial date following the death of Heather Barker in 2018

The case of a former Vernon pharmacist accused of manslaughter has stalled in the courts.

Shaun Ross Wiebe was meant to have a date for trial set on Monday, Nov. 21, but the hearing was adjourned. Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, confirmed that Wiebe will now appear on Jan. 3 to fix a date.

Wiebe is charged with manslaughter in the death of Heather Barker, 37, on March 15, 2018. She had been found unresponsive in a home on Cordon Place at The Rise. The mother of three from Langley was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital and died from her injuries the next day.

Wiebe was arrested in January 2021 and released on bail a few months later. In November 2021, Wiebe elected to be tried by judge alone.

He used to operate Wiebe’s Pharmacy in Vernon’s Discovery Plaza, but in December 2019 the Inquiry Committee of the College of Pharmacists suspended his licence due to his substance abuse issues.

The charge against Wiebe has yet to be proven in court.

Brendan Shykora

CourtManslaughter Trial