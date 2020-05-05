Vernon man’s major burn earns $7K for food banks

Bas van Steenbergen, a Vernon-based mountain biker, burned 10,000 calories to raise funds for Canada Foodbanks amid COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Instagram)

Ten-thousand calories later, a Vernon-based mountain biker has raised more than $7,000 to support Food Banks Canada during COVID-19.

After a gruelling, nearly 20-hour long workout consisting of running, weight training, yoga, a ride to SilverStar Mountain Resort and, of course, laps around a pump track, professional athlete Bas van Steenbergen concluded his self-inflicted challenge to burn 10,000 calories at 11:32 p.m., April 28.

The massive burn was all in effort to raise funds to support food banks while donations have slowed during the ongoing pandemic.

“Everybody is affected by this coronavirus,” he wrote. “Including food banks. They rely on volunteers and donations and those are now drastically dropping because of this crazy situation.”

“Food banks are on the frontlines helping to ensure that vulnerable Canadians are still receiving vital food support during this difficult time,” van Steenbergen wrote to his GoFundMe campaign.

For every $5 donation received, donors were opted in to a draw for prizes, including signed jerseys from van Steenbergen and fellow riders.

Van Steenbergen captured his entire journey on Instagram and has since created a highlight reel. See it all @basvansteenbergen on Instagram.

In total, van Steenbergen burned 10,008 calories.

