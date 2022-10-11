The various weapons found in a Vernon man’s car who was arrested in Kelowna (RCMP/Contributed)

The various weapons found in a Vernon man’s car who was arrested in Kelowna (RCMP/Contributed)

Vernon man with guns, knives, bear spray and brass knuckles in car arrested in Kelowna

The man was found sleeping in his car with loud music playing on Sunday morning (Oct. 9)

A Vernon man has been arrested in Kelowna after police found drugs and weapons in his car while he was asleep.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning (Oct. 9), Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta parked on the side of the road playing loud music.

When officers arrived on site, they found a man passed out in the passenger seat of the car. After the police got the man to exit the vehicle, they found a loaded pistol underneath the passenger seat.

The man was arrested on the spot and the rest of the vehicle was searched. The search found a second loaded pistol in a bag with more ammunition, multiple knives, bear spray, and brass knuckles. All the weapons were seized and the man was taken into custody. He is scheduled to appear in front of court today (Oct. 11) for the following charges: possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm contrary to his probation order, unauthorized possession of a vehicle and failing to listen to his probation order.

“This is another prime example of the dangerous work police officers are faced with daily,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera. “We are very fortunate no one was hurt during this arrest.”

