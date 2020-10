Man to appear in court later this month for charges laid four years ago

A Vernon man in his 50s intends to enter a guilty plea for three child pornography charges that date back four years.

Stacey Darren Alec, born in 1969, was charged with possession, accessing and importing and distributing child pornography in January 2016.

He is slated to appear before the court on Oct. 21.

READ MORE: Fundraiser kicked off for single Vernon dad whose son is battling cancer

READ MORE: Paddlers to tidy up Shuswap River

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.