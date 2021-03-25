Vernon man points weapon in road rage incident

A 25-year-old Vernon man is facing criminal charges after pointing an empty BB gun at another vehicle in a road rage incident Wednesday around 5 p.m.

A motorist travelling on Highway 97 called police to report that when they attempted to pass a vehicle, the driver pulled an alleged firearm and pointed it at them.

They were then followed by the suspect driver until the weigh scales north of Vernon.

A heavy police presence was spotted near the weigh scales but Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said police were unable to locate the vehicle.

“Fortunately, police were provided the licence plate for the suspect vehicle and located the vehicle and driver at their residence.”

The man was arrested and a search warrant was executed on the vehicle where the empty BB gun was found under the seat.

The man now faces charges including mischief, possession of an imitation weapon and pointing a firearm.

