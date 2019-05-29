Vernon man arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after collision with pedestrian

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Vernon RCMP have arrested a male for allegedly driving while impaired after hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle.

On Tuesday, May 28th, shortly after 9 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street. A man, 59, was transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries to the nearest medical facility.

Upon arrival at the scene, the front line officer entered into an impaired investigation after the driver displayed signs and symptoms of intoxication. The male was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and released with documentation to appear in court.

“Drivers who choose to operate motor vehicles while impaired are a threat to the safety of both the motoring and pedestrian public,” said Cst. Kelly Brett, spokesperson for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The RCMP is committed to removing these drivers from our roadways.”

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have issued a thank you to the members of the public that stopped to render assistance to the pedestrian just after the collision occurred.

Related: Vernon pedestrian struck by vehicle

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway
Next story
Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan mental health clinic to remain open

After a successful five-week pilot project, the drop-in clinic is staying open on campus

Big White staff find skier’s lost wedding ring

‘Precious item’ found after snowmelt

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is here; high of 31 C

Environment Canada forecasts sun and heat Wednesday

The search for body of missing Kelowna kayaker continues

Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, was reported missing on May 17

No charges for threat to Kelowna’s mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service declines to lay charges after man calls for mayor to be shot

VIDEO: Temperatures are heating up across the Okanagan Valley

A mix of sun, clouds and a chance of showers are expected this week

No-contact order sought between accused Okanagan killer and his wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Transport Canada pulls non-compliant buoys from Mara Lake

Twenty-eight buoys removed, further enforcement planned

Summerland volunteer firefighters get pay raise

Compensation increase updates earlier rates from 2012

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Vernon man arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after collision with pedestrian

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Most Read