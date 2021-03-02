Vernon hospital’s young patients receive comfort from new kits

Vernon Jubilee Hospital McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre staff Cassie McDonald, from left, Michele Dyke, MaryBeth Beck, Heather Heitman and Madison Lockhart display the Starlight Comfort Kits that have been distributed in various departments at the hospital, offering entertainment and distraction for young patients during stressful situations. (VJHF photo)

No matter how old you are, a visit to the hospital can be stressful. However, thanks to the Starlight Children’s Foundation Comfort Kits, some of the smallest patients at Vernon Jubilee Hospital have a new reason to smile during their stay.

Designed for children — from infant through to toddler — Starlight Comfort Kits have been distributed in various departments at the hospital, offering entertainment and distraction for young patients during often-worrying situations.

“It’s not a lot of fun for anyone to be in hospital, but it’s even harder for kids,” said Stacy Nelson, patient care coordinator for VJH’s McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre. “Entertaining them while in medical care is one way to keep spirits high and boredom at bay. Having these kits available helps ease parent’s stress and keeps the children content and occupied.”

Filled with toys, books, stuffies and craft activities, the kits offer a wide variety of options that help alleviate boredom and break up the routine of being in hospital.

“We know that coming to the hospital with your child can sometimes be scary,” said Kate McBrearty, VJH Foundation executive director. “Providing these comfort kits to our littlest visitors gives them valuable distractions and also brings smiles to parents’ faces. We are so grateful to the Starlight Foundation for once again helping us provide comfort to families.”

This year, more than 100 Starlight kits have been distributed throughout VJH.

