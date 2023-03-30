Vernon hospital garners enough funds for new CT scanner

The new scanner is expected to be in use for October 2023

Members of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital cheer on after raising $63 million for a new CT scanner (VJHFoundation Photo).

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) is getting a new CT Scanner.

The news comes after the success of the 2022 Light a Bulb campaign, which helped raise the final $900,000 for the new scanner.

“Thanks to an outpouring of support and generosity from our community, the CT scanner appeal for Vernon has crossed the finish line,” said the VJH’s executive director Kate McBrearty.

After a rare $1 million gift and other support towards the $6.3 million needed for the scanner, the foundation launched an ambitious campaign in mid-November last year to raise the final $900,000.

The campaign was intended to close much later in the year, but the outpouring of support enabled the foundation to get their funds quicker.

“This is a huge deal for our hospital and it’s incredible that we have so much support from Vernon and the North Okanagan,” said Dr. Adam Weathermon, department head, Medical Imaging VJH. “On behalf of the Imaging department, and the entire hospital team, I would like to extend a tremendously heartfelt thank you. Because of your generosity, we can provide better care. That is what really drives us at the end of the day, to provide better service and better healthcare for our patients.”

Vernon currently operates one of the busiest CT scanners in the province, as in the last year, there have been more than 2,000 people on a wait list for CT scans at VJH, with wait times reaching 68 days. It will now be able to double capacity.

Construction is currently underway on the $6.3 million expansion for the scanner that will also house new offices for radiologists, an additional control team for technicians and a dedicated waiting area.

VJH’s diagnostic team expects the first scans to be scheduled for October 2023.

