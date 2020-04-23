A homeless camp between Highway 97 and Swan Lake was destroyed by an accidental fire Thursday, April 23, 2020. (File photo)

Vernon homeless camp destroyed by fire

BX-Swan Lake fire chief says the occupant lost all her possessions in the Thursday morning blaze

A fire destroyed a homeless camp north of Vernon Thursday morning.

At 5:40 a.m. fire crews were alerted to the blaze at 6800 block of Highway 97 near Swan Lake.

“We arrived on scene to find about a 30-by-30 brush fire. In the middle of it was the remains of a tent and a canopy,” said BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey.

Wacey said they also found a woman standing on the side of the road, who had been living at the camp.

Wacey said the blaze was accidental, and that the woman was cooking on a single-burner gas stove when gusts of wind blew the flap of her tent onto the flame.

Wacey said the tent caught fire and quickly spread to her belongings and the surrounding brush. He added the woman was under the canopy as the fire started, but escaped with only minor burns to her leg.

Crews quickly doused the fire upon arrival, but the woman’s possessions were destroyed.

“She was pretty devastated,” said Wacey. “She didn’t have a lot to begin with, and she has a whole lot less now.”

READ MORE: Vernon outreach workers highlight opioid epidemic amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Flood prep begins in North Okanagan

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two orphaned black bears returning home to Revelstoke
Next story
Province declares COVID-19 case at Kelowna retirement home

Just Posted

Province declares COVID-19 case at Kelowna retirement home

An outbreak was declared at Orchard Manor at Hawthorn Park

Kelowna Rockets name Terry McFaul head scout

McFaul has spent the last 29 seasons as a scout with the Rockets

Kelowna retains top spot as mid-size city for sport hosting

Two other communities were recognized, with Kamloops taking second place followed by Victoria in third

Westbank First Nation extends property tax deadline

The deadline extension provides relief for residents and business owners

Man charged with evading West Kelowna RCMP in stolen vehicle granted bail due to COVID-19

Judgement was made April 3, the day after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at OCC

B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Two cases at Coquitlam plant, new outbreaks in two hospitals

Fast driving, single-vehicle crash result in arrests by Chase RCMP

Three men arrested following incidents that attracted police attention

UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP ask public to avoid Columbia Valley as search continues for armed man

Chilliwack man was driving a Toyota Tacoma and RCMP say his intentions are unknown

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Workplace design: Human connection in the workplace

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

HAWTHORNE: Behaviour change and motivation

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne writes about creating a change plan that works

Vernon homeless camp destroyed by fire

BX-Swan Lake fire chief says the occupant lost all her possessions in the Thursday morning blaze

WATCH: North Okanagan seniors groove to young band

Roots&Strings performed a socially-distanced show for seniors in self-isolation amid COVID-19

North Okanagan produce workers fired for union rumblings

BC Labour Board found two Coldstream workers terminated for engaging in union discussions

Most Read