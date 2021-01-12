Vernon home featured in B.C. lottery

Houses in Vernon and Okanagan Falls among grand prize choice in Choices Lottery supporting BCCHF

This home in Vernon is one of seven new residences across B.C. that could go to the grand prize winner of the 2021 Choices Lottery in support of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. (BC Children’s Hospital photo)

This home in Vernon is one of seven new residences across B.C. that could go to the grand prize winner of the 2021 Choices Lottery in support of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. (BC Children’s Hospital photo)

One of seven new homes throughout B.C., including Vernon and Okanagan Falls, could be yours if your winning number is drawn.

The BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has announced tickets for the 2021 Choices Lottery are now on sale until Thursday, April 8, or until tickets sell out.

The grand prize winner of the lottery can choose one of seven luxury home packages located in Vernon, Okanagan Falls, Morgan Creek and Grandview Heights in South Surrey, Vancouver, Courtenay and Victoria.

The winner also has the option of choosing $2.2 million in tax-free cash instead of taking one of the prize home packages. All prize home video tours are available to be viewed online at bcchildren.com.

The Choices Lottery supports research that leads to innovative discoveries and treatments, which in turn directly helps experts at BC Children’s Hospital advance their quest to conquer childhood illnesses. Here, hundreds of researchers work to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Lottery funds can help accelerate the pace of turning discoveries into life-saving treatments – ultimately helping more kids get back to being kids.

“During these uncertain times, the money raised through the Choices Lottery is more important than ever. These funds go towards groundbreaking research and discovering new treatments for sick and injured children across B.C. and the Yukon,” said Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The Vernon home is located on Middleton Mountain on Mt. Robson Way, a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with double garage, 2,229 sq. ft. with sweeping views of Kal Lake.

The house in Okanagan Falls is on Cabernet Drive, 4,400 sq. ft with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and located on Skaha Lake.

Ticket sales for the 2021 Choices Lottery run until midnight, April 8, but tickets often sell out before the final deadline. There are more than 3,200 prizes worth over a total of $3.9 million, including luxury homes, vacations, and cars, including:

  • Choices Lottery Grand Prize: 315,000 tickets are sold to win a Grand Prize. Three-packs for $100, six-packs for $175, nine-packs for $250, and 20-packs for $500.
  • 50/50 Plus Lottery: There are 482,000 tickets available for sale. Two-packs for $15, six-packs for $30, and 16-packs for $60.
  • Daily Cash Plus Game: There are 102 prizes available to be won, and 180,000 tickets are available for sale. Two-packs for $25 and six-packs for $50.

To encourage early ticket buying, the Early Bird prize is valued at more than $350,000 and has 51 winners. One winner will choose between a private jet to Maui, plus five nights of accommodations for six people, a 2020 Audi e-tron Progressiv quattro and $75,000 cash; or a fully furnished one-bedroom condo at Watermark Beach Resort, plus $40,000; or $250,000 cash. In addition, another 50 winners will receive $1,000 cash each. The Early Bird deadline is midnight, March 25, 2021.

Individuals can purchase their tickets online at bcchildren.com, by phone, 604-692-2333, toll-free at 1-888-887-8771, or in-person at London Drugs starting on Jan. 13, or at Save-On-Foods starting Jan. 14.

For more information visit www.bcchildren.com.

READ MORE: Vernon curlers returning to Brier

READ MORE: Osoyoos vine monster emblazoned on locally made T-shirts


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHousing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21
Next story
Trump takes no responsibility for U.S. Capitol riot, visits Texas

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP is investigating after a man was found breaking into the garage of a home in the BX, and allegedly produced a firearm before fleeing Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (File Photo)
Police on the hunt for armed home intruder in Vernon

A BX-area resident found the suspect, allegedly armed with a firearm, in their garage Friday morning

The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)
New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

(Big White Ski Resort photo)
19 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

This brings the total number of cases to 162, 107 of which reside on the mountain

This home in Vernon is one of seven new residences across B.C. that could go to the grand prize winner of the 2021 Choices Lottery in support of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. (BC Children’s Hospital photo)
Vernon home featured in B.C. lottery

Houses in Vernon and Okanagan Falls among grand prize choice in Choices Lottery supporting BCCHF

(Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News)
False tsunami warning in South Okanagan caused by corrupted file

No, the South Okanagan isn’t being swept away by a tsunami

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

Clay Paradis throws his weight over the back of his bike to keep his wheels down as he rides over a bump during the 2019 Salty Dog Enduro. Planning for a 2021 Enduro in May includes staggered starts for riders. (File photo)
Planning underway for 2021 return of Salty Dog Enduro, Shuswap Ultra

Approvals sought to host events in adherence to public health requirements

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The North Okanagan RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover in Spallumcheen Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Don Charbonneau/Facebook)
Armstrong motorist driven off road by truck

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97A Jan. 11

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The RCMP and Interior Health are working together to improve response to mental health and substance abuse-related calls. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP and Interior Health working on mental health response

Groups have met to discuss better handling of mental health and substance abuse-related calls

Most Read