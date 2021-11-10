Firefighters returned to the North Valley Gymnastics Club Tuesday morning to douse hot spots in the remains following the devastating fire Sunday. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon gymnastics fire deemed suspicious

RCMP investigating Oct. 31 blaze that destroyed facility, community rallies around North Valley

RCMP are now investigating the fire that destroyed Vernon’s beloved gymnastics facility as the blaze has been deemed suspicious.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services concluded its investigation Nov. 9 into the major structure fire at North Valley Gymnastics facility. The blaze was sparked Oct. 31 in the 4700-block of 31st Street and firefighters were called at approximately 7:15 a.m.

“By the time firefighters received the call, the building was already heavily involved,” fire chief David Lind said. “Due to the nature of the fire and the material that was burning inside, crews had to use a defensive approach from the exterior of the building to contain the scene and keep everyone safe. Unfortunately, the outcome of the fire was that the entire building was lost.”

After a comprehensive fire investigation, the blaze has been deemed suspicious and the file has been handed over to the RCMP for further investigation. No more information about the fire is available at this time.

“We have heard a lot of stories in the last several days about how this loss has impacted many people in the community,” said Lind.

“Our thoughts continue to be with those who are part of the gymnastics club or enjoyed using the facility. Although this feels like a great loss for many, it has also been encouraging to see how community members have started to rally together and keep moving forward with their love for the sport.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services firefighters battle a fire at the North Valley Gymnastics Society's club gym on 31st Street Sunday, Oct. 31. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

