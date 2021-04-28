Vernon groups tidy tossed typewriters, tinfoil from creek

Silver Star Rotary and ski resort clean garbage from BX Creek between Kal Tire Place and Red Top Footwear

Members of Silver Star Rotary and SilverStar Mountain Resort teamed up on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, to clean a section of Vernon’s BX Creek, and came away with a truckload full of garbage. (Silver Star Rotary photo)

Typewriters. Shopping carts. Gun boxes. Tinfoil. Lots of tinfoil.

Those are just some of the things members of Silver Star Rotary and SilverStar Mountain Resort found in Reach (Section) 8 of BX Creek between Red Top Footwear and Kal Tire Place.

The two groups partnered up to celebrate Earth Day Thursday, April 22, and they cleaned a full truckload of garbage out of the creek from 43rd Avenue north to Highway 97.

“This was my 11th year cleaning this section and this was an amazing success,” said Teresa Durning Harker Silver Star Rotary president. “It was a fantastic opportunity for these two groups to get together and do something wonderful.”

In her decade-plus of cleaning that particular section of the creek, Durning Harker says things have improved considerably as far as the amount of garbage than when she started.

Silver Star Rotary received a grant from the City of Vernon to purchase cleanup equipment and do two more similar projects before the end of June. Durning Harker said the club hasn’t decided what areas it will take on next.

