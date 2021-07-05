Vernon group seeks volunteers, supplies for heat wave help

H.O.P.E. Vernon volunteers have been working overtime during extreme heat to help their clients cope with the high temperatures

A Vernon group keeps giving hope during the heat wave.

H.O.P.E. (Helping Out People Exploited) Vernon has been working extra hard these past few weeks handing out water and supplies almost nightly to assist the people they serve during the extreme heat.

The organization provides nighttime outreach every day for the women of Vernon and Kelowna who are homeless, living in addiction, exploiting and working in the sex trade. The first priority is supporting immediate and basic needs while being on the street.

“As our volunteers have been working overtime, we are again requesting your assistance in putting a memo out for us that we are still actively searching for both men and women volunteers,” said Caitlyn Parkinson, Vernon volunteer lead.

You can volunteer through the agency’s website at https://www.hopeokanagan.com/volunteer-1.

H.O.P.E. Vernon is also in need of supplies.

“We are currently in need of, sunscreen, hats, sandals, boots, razors and shaving cream, dry snacks, juice boxes, and running shoes,” said Parkinson. “Hairbrushes, gently used makeup, and summer clothing.”

If anyone would like to donate, they can email info@hopeokanagan.com.

READ MORE: Warm clothing sought for Okanagan’s most vulnerable

READ MORE: Spreading H.O.P.E. to Vernon’s sex trade workers



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations