Vernon Girls Trumpet Band turns page on 2020

The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band is turning the page on 2020 with new calendars.

The alumni band snapped the photos at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch in September and now, they are available for sale with a portion of the proceeds supporting the ranch which has been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A special thank you to O’Keefe Ranch manager Sherrilee Franks, wrangler Clyde and his beautiful horses, to photographers Megan, Brielle and Mr. and Mrs. Lindley,” the band said in a social media post. “And to all our fans that passed and honked… you always make our day.”

Meanwhile, the trumpet band will use its share of the profits to invest in much-need instruments, uniforms and other related expenses.

The band made waves with its comeback during the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival last year and has since been rehearsing in the old Canadian Tire while looking for their “forever home” as director Cathy Sim calls it.

A new rehearsal space has yet to be locked down and the former Canadian Tire building has been sold, meaning the alumni band will be without a place to play.

“We are prepared to pay a little in rent,” Sim told the Morning Star in September noting the band has applied for available grants since it registered as a society.

The 2021 calendars, which will benefit two Vernon icons, are available for sale for $15. They can be purchased at Vernon Active Health, Southward Medical Supplies, Nolan’s Pharmasave and Vance Creek Hotel at Silver Star. Calendars can also be purchased through the band directly by emailing vernongirlstrumpetband@gmail.com.

