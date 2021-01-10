Vernon gas prices no longer lowest in B.C.

All good things must come to an end.
In this case, for Vernon drivers, it’s cheap gas prices.
Having had among the lowest prices for more than a month, gas prices in Vernon skyrocketed at least 20 cents a litre over the weekend, with most outlets now selling regular gas at $1.22.09 a litre.
The cheapest gas in B.C., according to gasbuddy.com, now belongs to a Super Save outlet in Salmon Arm at $0.95.9/litre.
The Centex in Mara is at No. 5 on the top-10 lowest price list at $1.03.9, just ahead of the Tempo station on Mabel Lake Road in Enderby, in at No. 6 ($1.04.09).
Malakwa’s Malmar Market is at No. 7, also selling regular gas at $1.04.9.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.