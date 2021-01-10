Vernon gas prices no longer lowest in B.C.

Price of regular jumps 20 cents/litre at most outlets

The City of Vernon has fallen out of the top-10 lowest gas prices in B.C. after the price of regular gas jumped 20 cents/litre over the weekend. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

All good things must come to an end.

In this case, for Vernon drivers, it’s cheap gas prices.

Having had among the lowest prices for more than a month, gas prices in Vernon skyrocketed at least 20 cents a litre over the weekend, with most outlets now selling regular gas at $1.22.09 a litre.

The cheapest gas in B.C., according to gasbuddy.com, now belongs to a Super Save outlet in Salmon Arm at $0.95.9/litre.

The Centex in Mara is at No. 5 on the top-10 lowest price list at $1.03.9, just ahead of the Tempo station on Mabel Lake Road in Enderby, in at No. 6 ($1.04.09).

Malakwa’s Malmar Market is at No. 7, also selling regular gas at $1.04.9.

Gas prices