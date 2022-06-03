Super Save Gas on 25th Avenue at 43rd Street is busy Thursday afternoon with its price of unleaded regular fuel at $1.92.9 while across the street at Petro Canada, the price has risen to $2.19.9. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon gas price hits eye-popping $2.19.9

Petro Canada on 25th Avenue raises price; lineups across the street at Super Save before it too jumped

A significant jump at the pump has left motorists scrambling to save a few bucks.

One Vernon service station raised the price of its regular unleaded fuel to nearly $2.20 a litre Thursday, June 2. By Friday, several others followed suit.

The situation saw long lineups form at the 25th Avenue Super Save Gas Thursday, which has since raised its prices. RCMP and City of Vernon bylaw officers were even on scene to ensure traffic was able to move freely.

A few other area fuel stations have their prices listed between $1.93.9 and $2.04.9, without lineups. But most prices have jumped well above $2 at the pumps.

