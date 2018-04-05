Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

The gasoline war continues to wage on the Vernon front.

As fuel costs continue to hover largely around the 153.9 mark in Vancouver, the ever-important liquid continues to fluctuate in price in the North Okanagan, with prices now as low as 106.9 at a 27th St. Super Save.

It isn’t all across the board in Vernon, though, with some gas bars sitting as high as 129.9.

Related: Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

Unlike it’s fellow B.C. towns, fuel prices in Vernon have been dropping steadily since Easter Sunday, when the government announced a tax increase on fuel, booze and cigarettes.

Related: Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Psycology professor to speak on mental illness
Next story
Illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. trending down for 2018

Just Posted

Psycology professor to speak on mental illness

Dr. Bernard Crespi will speak at Vernon’s Okanagan College campus April 18

Kelowna outdoor market set to begin

The Kelowna Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market starts April 7

Lock out auto crime

Vernon North-Okanagan RCMP ask vehicle owners to avoid tempting criminals through safety tips

Fundraiser for Kelowna family who lost everything to fire

A fundraiser has been organized for the family that lost its home in a Tuesday night fire.

Village Green official Funtastic host hotel

Funtastic officials announced the Village Green Hotel as official host hotel of the annual festival

Update: Kelowna resident escapes fire with her passport and slippers

Fire investigator Paul Johnson spoke about the home that was destroyed Tuesday

Food truck arrives at Kelowna’s airport

While White Spot renovates its kitchen at YLW, it’s food truck will supply food

Fire near Chase large but contained

Weather is helping firefighters control the 160-hectare blaze, no growth expected.

BC Notaries worried too many parents don’t have a will

Survey finds 66% of parents of children under 18 are legally vulnerable

Illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. trending down for 2018

Death Review Panel on overdose deaths make three major recommendations

Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

B.C. sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read