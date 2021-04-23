Vernon gas cheapest in province

Gasbuddy shows Vernon motorists filling up as low as 119.9 compared to Kelowna’s 136.9

Motorists filling up in Vernon are getting the best deal in the province Friday.

According to Gasbuddy, the top four stations on their Top 10 lowest prices list are found right here in Vernon and Enderby.

Super Save on 32nd Street is recorded at 119.9, but typically, you pay two-cents less at the pump.

Centex on Pleasant Valley Road is listed at 122.9 and Canadian Tire on 27th is 124.9.

Enderby’s Mable Lake Road Tempo is number four on the list at 124.9.

Filling up in Kelowna? You can expect to pay around 136.9.

